Brittany Mahomes shows baby Golden with ‘best big sister’ Sterling in adorable video
Sterling Skye Mahomes continues to be as adorable as ever as a big sister to baby Golden Raye.
Mom Brittany Mahomes just had her third child on January 12 with dad and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They also have Sterling and Bronze, 2.
Sterling’s fourth birthday looked like an amazing time with her getting the full-diva hair treatment beforehand, and then some pool time and an amazing looking flamingo cake.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes pens emotional ‘mama’ note to 4-year-old Sterling on her birthday
Brittany recently shared a “too adorable” moment with Bronze and Sterling playing together on a sweet toy in the house, and for Sterling’s birthday she shared some photos of her two daughters together in a rare glimpse of Golden. In her latest Instagram Stories post, Brittany showed off Sterling being “The best big sister 🥹,” and you can hear Brittany asking, “You puttin’ baby sissy to sleep?”
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes’ mom has sweet old-school selfie for daughter Sterling’s birthday
How adorable is that!
Brittany keeps teasing showing off a full picture of baby Golden, however. We only got a shot of her cute little feet when she was born, and her in a football onesie.
Sweet memories like this with Sterling and her sister Golden are ones no doubt mom and dad will cherish forever.
