Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany have birthday party fail with kids

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife have a moment of failure during daughter Sterling’s 4th birthday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes threw an epic birthday for daughter Sterling that led to a moment of an epic kids’ meltdown a lot of parents can relate to.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife put together an amazing 4th birthday party for their oldest daughter that featured a day of diva hairstyling, a pool party, then a “Bluey” themed party with a next-level cake.

Son Bronze, 2, also looked like her was having an amazing time with his adorable photos as he tried to steal Sterling’s too-cute thunder. They even got some adorable cowboy hats from grandma, Patrick’s mom Randi.

Bronze and Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

But then like past times they’ve shared where not everything goes to plan like Brittany’s mom fail with son Bronze at the aquarium of Super Bowl week, and another failure with a photo with Sterling on the field before kickoff. Once those hats were removed, the tears came and this was the result:

The Mahomes family
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Hey, it happens. Despite the party fail moment, it looks like Sterling had an amazing time.

Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

And Bronze, too.

Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

It may have been a big deal in their young minds, but mom and dad had a good laugh at of it and created some memories they’ll never forget.

