New mom Brittany Mahomes stuns in low-cut miniskirt for friend’s bridal shower

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes crushes a bold fit just over a month after giving birth to Golden Raye.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes was back to crushing her fits just six days after giving birth to her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ third child, Golden Raye. A month later, she’s looking as good as ever and showed off a fire new look.

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback didn’t miss a playoff game after they had their child on January 12, and wowed in a custom Mahomes jacket in the divisional round, and then a “mob wife” look in a fur coat at the AFC Championship Game, and then finally crushed a slim-fitting, all-white look for Super Bowl LIX that was far better than the game.

Jackson Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes
Jackson Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes at the Super Bowl / Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

After the loss, Brittany got some sun and found her “happy place” in a pink bikini before hosting daughter Sterling’s epic 4th birthday with family and friends that included a next-level cake, and kid meltdown from both Sterling and son Bronze, 2.

Brittany Mahomes and Miranda Hogue
Brittany Mahomes and best friend Miranda Hogue on Valentine’s Day. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Following that, Brittany hit up a friend’s bridal shower where she wore her most bold look yet postpartum in a black low-cut miniskirt and unbuttoned top while flaunting those newly tanned legs.

Brittany Mahomes and friend
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

She looks incredible so soon after having Golden. It’s been a tough last month for the Mahomes family with the big game loss and the death of Patrick’s grandfather Randy, but Brittany’s look hopefully makes Patrick feel a little better these days.

