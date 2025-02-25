New mom Brittany Mahomes stuns in low-cut miniskirt for friend’s bridal shower
Brittany Mahomes was back to crushing her fits just six days after giving birth to her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ third child, Golden Raye. A month later, she’s looking as good as ever and showed off a fire new look.
The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback didn’t miss a playoff game after they had their child on January 12, and wowed in a custom Mahomes jacket in the divisional round, and then a “mob wife” look in a fur coat at the AFC Championship Game, and then finally crushed a slim-fitting, all-white look for Super Bowl LIX that was far better than the game.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows baby Golden with ‘best big sister’ Sterling in adorable video
After the loss, Brittany got some sun and found her “happy place” in a pink bikini before hosting daughter Sterling’s epic 4th birthday with family and friends that included a next-level cake, and kid meltdown from both Sterling and son Bronze, 2.
Following that, Brittany hit up a friend’s bridal shower where she wore her most bold look yet postpartum in a black low-cut miniskirt and unbuttoned top while flaunting those newly tanned legs.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes pens emotional ‘mama’ note to 4-year-old Sterling on her birthday
She looks incredible so soon after having Golden. It’s been a tough last month for the Mahomes family with the big game loss and the death of Patrick’s grandfather Randy, but Brittany’s look hopefully makes Patrick feel a little better these days.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless