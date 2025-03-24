Brittany Mahomes has mom-only fun at rocking bachelorette party in Mexico sun
Brittany Mahomes at least got some time away from mom duties to have fun at a friend’s bachelorette party in Talum, Mexico.
The 29-year-old mother of three and wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been super busy with the kids lately like dressing them up as twins in furry fits and taking them to a Kansas City Current — a team she and Patrick own — National Women’s Soccer League game, and taking the kids to the Peppa Pig theme park, and slaying her workouts with baby Golden Raye by her side.
When she’s gotten away lately it was for a special “work trip” with Patrick on breast milk duty holder for Golden, or to watch a Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball game with her hubby where she looked bored by the fourth quarter. While she brought some breast milk again this time for Golden, it was hilariously stored next to some vodka in the freezer creating a classic post from Brittany. She also posted from the beach greeting some sun.
We then learned she traveled to Mexico for a friend’s bachelorette party, where she got to ditch Patrick and the kids at least for some of the time for some fun.
Brittany and Patrick just celebrated their third wedding anniversary themselves in epic fashion. They have three kids together: Sterling, 4, Bronze, 2, and Golden.
It’s good to see the busy mom and entrepreneur Brittany being able to let loose with her friends before it’s back to the mom chaos.