Brittany Mahomes spoils older kids for theme park fun without baby Golden
Brittany Mahomes got some family time in during her busy schedule, spending a day with daughter Sterling and son Bronze for a fun day.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been super busy of late with a friend’s bridal shower where she stunned in a low-cut minidress; then pulling off an epic 4th birthday party for Sterling while finding her “happy place” in the sun in a pink bikini; and traveling with Patrick to his alma mater where she looked bored by the end of the college basketball game that they sat courtside at; and finally taking a work trip where Patrick looked thrilled to be in charge of the breast milk.
She’s also been working on getting her body back in shape since having the couple’s third child, Golden Raye, in January. Speaking of Golden Raye and getting in shape, Brittany posted the most adorable picture of her “fav workout partner” with Golden by her side as she slayed the gym.
Despite the last big public outing that didn’t turn out well for Brittany during Super Bowl week with a zoo fail with Bronze, she found time to take Sterling and Bronze to the Peppa Pig Theme Park where she posted some epic family photos.
While Sterling was clearly enjoying it, it’s hard to tell if two-year-old Bronze was with his pig ears on.
There’s a Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida and Texas. Given Patrick and Brittany are from Texas, they likely went to the Dallas-Fort Worth park.
Baby Golden is still too young for the theme park, so she wasn’t with them.
While mom and older kids were off having fun, dad was getting his workout in to train for next season.
It was a good day for the Mahomes family all around.
