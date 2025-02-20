Brittany Mahomes shares daughter Sterling’s full-diva prep for her birthday
Brittany Mahomes had a quick getaway with her bestie after a difficult past month, but returned for daughter Sterling’s fourth birthday.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently had the couple’s third child, daughter Golden Raye, on January 12, and didn’t miss a beat attending all three of the Chiefs playoff games, including the Super Bowl disaster in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. She also had to deal with a couple of mom fails while in New Orleans, Louisiana, with son Bronze, 2, at the aquarium, and with Sterling for a pregame photo.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
Brittany, returned home only to have Patrick’s grandfather, Randy, pass away a few days later at the age of 78.
After dealing with all that, she found her “happy place” with her best friend getting some sun in a pink bikini, and then enjoyed a cocktail with an amazing view.
Back home for Sterling’s big day, Brittany shared her daughter getting her hair done up. She captioned her Instagram post, “hair day for the Birthday Girl 😍😍.”
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Brittany than revealed the full, amazing hairdo Sterling got.
Patrick would share his mom Randi’s post holding Sterling with an old-school camera in another cute moment.
What amazing moments. Happy birthday to Sterling Mahomes.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock