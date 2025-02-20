The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes shares daughter Sterling’s full-diva prep for her birthday

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shows off an adorable photo of her now four-year-old daughter.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes had a quick getaway with her bestie after a difficult past month, but returned for daughter Sterling’s fourth birthday.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently had the couple’s third child, daughter Golden Raye, on January 12, and didn’t miss a beat attending all three of the Chiefs playoff games, including the Super Bowl disaster in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. She also had to deal with a couple of mom fails while in New Orleans, Louisiana, with son Bronze, 2, at the aquarium, and with Sterling for a pregame photo.

Patrick Mahome
Patrick shares a moment with daughter Sterling before Super Bowl LIX. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden

Brittany, returned home only to have Patrick’s grandfather, Randy, pass away a few days later at the age of 78.

After dealing with all that, she found her “happy place” with her best friend getting some sun in a pink bikini, and then enjoyed a cocktail with an amazing view.

Back home for Sterling’s big day, Brittany shared her daughter getting her hair done up. She captioned her Instagram post, “hair day for the Birthday Girl 😍😍.”

Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit

Brittany than revealed the full, amazing hairdo Sterling got.

Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick would share his mom Randi’s post holding Sterling with an old-school camera in another cute moment.

Randi and Sterling
Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

What amazing moments. Happy birthday to Sterling Mahomes.

Sterling Mahome
Brittany holds daughter Sterling during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

