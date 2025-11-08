BYU rallies for Texas Tech's Maddie with crazy generosity after drunk driver accident
It's early November, and the biggest game on college football slate is not in the SEC or the Big Ten.
It's in Lubbock, Texas, where the undefeated No. 8 BYU Cougars travel to face the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders, with ESPN's "College GameDay" descending on the raucous campus for the first time in 17 years.
Last time it produced an instant classic, when Michael Crabtree ended the game for the Red Raiders with a touchdown to take down the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.
Away from the field, a horrible accident involving Texas Tech's team barber Ivan Ortiz's wife Maddie became a rallying cry not only for Red Raider fans, but also with the BYU community.
Ortiz shared the details on a GoFundMe page, where Maddie was "critically injured in a devastating car accident caused by a drunk driver," asking for $25k to help pay for medical expenses. Ortiz added that Maddie had severe injuries, and is facing several surgeries, and a long road to recovery.
As of this posting, Ortiz has raised over $176k, including a single $25k donation, and we'd imagine that number will well surpass $200k by the end of the Big 12 showdown. (We'll update the new number after the game.)
From the photo that Mr. Ortiz shared, it also looks like they have a young son, adding to the heartache.
In tragedy, it's amazing to see the generosity from BYU fans especially, who have a reputation of helping those in need, even when it's for the opposing team.
So no matter what happens on the field today, where Texas Tech's most famous football alum, three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will be in attendance, hopefully Maddie and the Ortiz will feel a little less burden financially on her long road to recovery.
