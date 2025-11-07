‘College GameDay’ Announces Celebrity Guest Picker for Week 11 at Texas Tech
The greatest player in Texas Tech program history will be back in Lubbock, Texas, this weekend to watch the No. 9 Red Raiders battle No. 8 BYU and to join ESPN’s College GameDay set.
That’s right. Patrick Mahomes, enjoying the bye week with the Chiefs, will be the celebrity guest picker alongside Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and the rest of the College GameDay crew on Saturday morning.
Mahomes played three seasons at Texas Tech from 2014 to ‘16, throwing for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in 32 games. He ranks third all-time in program history in passing yards and became the third quarterback in FBS history to tally 5,000 yards of total offense twice in a career.
Mahomes was inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.
Mahomes is the second current or former Chiefs quarterback to join College GameDay as the guest picker this season, as his former teammate Alex Smith handled the prognosticating duties last week at Utah.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.