Caitlin Clark throwback as tiny tot girl vs. boys is as cute as it sounds
Caitlin Clark had a heck of a rookie season for the Indiana Fever.
The 22-year-old phenom finished up a historic first year, with some incredible rookie records including most assists, most points, and most three-pointers, and this of course was coming off all of her accolades and accomplishments with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Now she finally has some time to relax, besides awkward moments like attending the Indianapolis Colts game yesterday, where she understandably reacted sheepishly.
Featured on “60 Minutes” last night as part of a segment about the rise of WNBA stars with Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim, the Iowa Hawkeyes sensation admitted her first year was tough, with one moment in particular making her realize how much more physical the W is compared to college, rupturing her eardrum “just on a a screen.”
In the most heartwarming moment of the entire segment, Clark made her dad remove more grass to make her home basket long enough to add a 3-point line.
The best part of it is watching the footage of a tiny tot Clark “running circles around the boys.”
If that’s not the cutest thing you’ve seen today, then you’re having a great day!
Clark’s season ended in disappointment after getting swept by the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA playoffs, but just like she came out of nowhere to become the face of the WNBA, she’ll be a force to be reckoned with in her second season after an offseason of putting in the work.
Maybe by then, the Fever phenom will be running circles around her WNBA peers.
