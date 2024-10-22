Aces star troller Sydney Colson mocks WNBA commissioner with dress selfie
Trolling is an art, and no one in the WNBA does it better than Las Vegas Aces star Sydney Colson.
Colson has become a fan-favorite in Las Vegas and around the league for her "unserious" approach to social media and willingness to make a joke out of anything. So, when a situation like conspiracy theories surrounding WNBA commission Cathy Engelbert surfaces, it's time for Syd to step in.
Engelbert found herself under fire for her wardrobe choice when presenting the New York Liberty with the WNBA championship trophy.
The WNBA commish wore a dress featuring the New York City skyline.
Because it was the Liberty who won the championship, Minnesota Lynx fans began crying foul and were spouting off conspiracy theories that the series was rigged.
That's where Sydney Colson steps in. Somehow, she managed to find the exact dress Engelbert was wearing during the trophy presentation while out shopping and shared the photo on social media without any caption.
The comments were full of laughter and people wondering how she came across the dress so quickly.
One fan wrote, "No, did you go out? Intentionally looking for this or just happen to stumble across it? Cause if just by coincidence, we know the universe is supporting your comedy career."
Colson says it was all a coincidence, writing, "Lol I was looking for an outfit for something else and bust out laughing when I saw it, so I hope ur right!"
Perhaps the stars are aligning.
