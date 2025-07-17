Photo of Caitlin Clark’s Postgame Moment With Liberty Coach, Breanna Stewart Going Viral
The New York Liberty trounced the short-handed Indiana Fever on Wednesday night, a day after Caitlin Clark suffered a new groin injury.
Clark, who missed her 11th game of the season, was seen on the sidelines at Barclays Center in street clothes cheering her team on against the reigning WNBA champs. In their last meeting, Clark lifted the Fever to a thrilling win over the Liberty in an instantly iconic matchup that marked Clark's first game back from her first groin injury. This time around, Clark could only watch as Liberty stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu dismantled the Fever en route to a 98-77 victory.
After the game, Clark was seen smiling and hanging out with some members of the Liberty outside the locker room. Liberty coach Sandy Brodello and Stewart seemed to be having a light-hearted conversation with Clark, along with what appeared to be her agent, Erin Kane.
The photo has since been making the rounds on social media:
So sweet.
Clark notably shared a heartfelt embrace with Ionescu on the court following the Fever's loss. Clark picked the Liberty guard to be on her team for the WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis on Saturday night, but the two stars may not end up getting the chance to play together with Clark's status unclear. She appeared to bother her groin during the Fever's Tuesday night game.
Still, it's nice to see Clark in good spirits after her latest injury setback and receive support from both teammates and rivals who are hoping she can recover soon.
"You never want to see a player get injured. A player like Caitlin, coming back, has had a few injuries this year. She's a great player. It would have been good for our crowd to see her," Brondello said ahead of Wednesday's game.