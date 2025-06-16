Caitlin Clark gets burned during U.S. Open broadcast after viral Oakmont tweet
J.J. Spaun was the lone survivor at Oakmont Country Club in a brutal final round of the U.S. Open as the unlikely champion.
One person watching the drama was WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, an avid golfer in her spare time.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark goes off in custom Kobe sneakers with tribute to her dog in Fever upset
As the 34-year-old journeyman Spaun was an extremely unlikely winner, overcoming a daunting layout, a thunderstorm delay that turned out to be a silver lining after a ridiculously unlucky break early, and his toddler Violet vomiting in the middle of the night before teeing off, the Indiana Fever phenom tweeted during the final round, "Is Oakmont even fun to play?... I'd shoot 130 easily," with three dying laughing emojis sprinkled in for good measure.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark caught trolling Knicks star Jalen Brunson at Pacers NBA Finals clincher
NBC Sports golf analyst Brad Faxon, an eight-time PGA Tour winner and putting guru to players like Rory McIlroy, burned last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year.
The NBC Sports broadcast showed the clip, which announcer Terry Gannon read allowed.
Faxon chimed in, "Terry, if Caitlin’s walking, I’ll tell her, I don’t think she could."
Ouch!
To be fair, many of the top pros, like two-time U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau were asked what an 18 handicap index, which is a below average hack golfer like this author, would shoot at Oakmont, and the answers were generally even higher, with several saying amateurs wouldn't be able to finish because the conditions were so tough.
Clark, while a transcendent basketball icon, is supposedly around a 16 handicap.
So Faxon was probably right, if not a little tough on the 23 year old.
Gannon, a former college basketball player who won one of the most memorable NCAA tournaments in 1983 for N.C. State playing for Jim Valvano, gave Clark her flowers replying to Faxon.
"I’ll tell you what. She was in the zone yesterday though. She’s something else," referencing the 32 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in her return to action against the New York Liberty, handing the defending champs their first defeat, 102-88.
It's safe to say Oakmont would be a much stiffer test for Clark than any shot from the logo.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities