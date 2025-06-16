SI

2025 U.S. Open Round 4 Winners and Losers: J.J. Spaun Closes In Style as the Final Pairing Falters

J.J. Spaun buried a 64-foot putt on the final hole to seal the win at Oakmont. But several players had a chance over the closing holes, and they will have their regrets.

Jeff Ritter, John Schwarb

Spaun reacts after canning the clinching putt.
Spaun reacts after canning the clinching putt. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

OAKMONT, Pa. — The 125th U.S. Open is complete, with J.J Spaun the champion at a score of 281, 1 under par. We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:

2025 U.S. Open Day 4 Winners

J.J. Spaun: With just one PGA Tour title entering this week his collar had to tighten on Sunday after a front-nine 40 nearly took him out of the tournament. But he battled through the rain for a back-nine 32, and canned the longest putt made by anyone in the field all week to close it. 

Robert MacIntyre: The Scotsman shot 33 in Scottish-like weather on the back nine to post 1 over and hang out as the clubhouse leader until Spaun came in. Has the look of a player who will win a major soon.

USGA: Oakmont delivered the hype, and the Sunday setup was diabolical but also allowed for back-nine pyrotechnics. Can’t wait to return in 2033.

Rory McIlroy: He was never in it this week and his snippy media interviews made headlines, but on Sunday he shot a 67 for low round of the day and spoke with the media afterward. Hey, it’s a start. 

2025 U.S. Open Day 4 Losers

Adam Scott: The Aussie turns 45 Monday, who knows if he’ll get another major opportunity like he had Sunday and shooting 8 over in the final round is going to sting for a long time. 

Sam Burns: The 54-leader looked the part of a U.S. Open champion for three days and change. But he was unable to hold it together in the rain on Sunday. A tough ruling on 15 dashed his fleeting hopes. This one will hurt. 

Viktor Hovland: He fought gamely all afternoon but just couldn’t buy a putt when he needed one. It’s getting lonely on the Best Player Without a Major List and he’s still firmly planted on it. 

Scottie Scheffler: This won’t be remembered as “one that got away” for the No. 1 player in the world. But he will rue numerous missed putts inside 6 feet this week. Through it all he still had a puncher’s chance late into Sunday, but couldn’t connect on the closing holes to put any pressure on the leaders.

USGA: The org had a nice week overall but video evidence of the Sam Burns ruling on 15 certainly makes it appear like the player got a raw deal, which you never want to see in the closing holes of a major. 

