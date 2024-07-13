Liberty Ruthlessly Deny Angel Reese's Attempt to Extend Double-Double Streak
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has been one of the WNBA's main attractions during the 2024 season, and she entered play against the New York Liberty toting a 15-game double-double streak, a WNBA record.
That streak came to an end on Saturday, thanks to some stalwart defense from the Liberty during the final moments of their 81–67 win.
During the Sky's final possession, the team didn't even attempt to mask its intentions in trying to get Reese her 16th straight double-double. The rookie forward had 8 points and 16 rebounds with time winding down. Despite the game being out of reach, Chicago fed the ball to Reese on the interior, clearly looking for her to get a quick bucket and her ninth and 10th points of the game.
New York wasn't going to make it quite so easy for Reese, however. The Liberty swarmed Reese when she received the pass, bringing four players to guard her and prevent her from getting up a shot.
Reese was forced to throw the ball back out to the perimeter, though she quickly began calling for it once more while trying to gain position around the free throw line. After coming to the realization that she wouldn't be getting another try at a double-double, she put her hands down and began to walk toward the bench as time expired.
Earlier in the week, when Reese extended her double-double streak to 14 points, the Sky deployed similar late-game tactics, in which they fed her the ball during the final possession so she could score an easy bucket and get from nine points to 11. The Liberty were not going to allow such antics to occur on Saturday, making sure the entire defense collapsed to the paint and prevented an easy layup.