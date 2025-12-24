Caleb Williams fires back at critics after clinching playoffs

Chicago Bears quarterbacks have historically been a popular target for critics, and not for no reason. Names like Justin Fields, Mitch Trubisky, and Cade McNown come to mind, players who never lived up to the hype of a top draft selection. This tradition of bashing Bears quarterbacks even continued with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, Caleb Williams, despite being the consensus top prospect of his class.

The noise only got louder through Williams' rookie season, as a chaotic year of firings and coaching failures led to a dismal 5-12 record, a failure magnified by the success of other rookie quarterbacks. The haters had a field day with their 'the Bears drafted the wrong guy again' punchlines.

Williams heard it all and apparently was taking notes. While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Williams was asked if he takes "any individual joy" from leading the Bears back to the playoffs. His response was an epic takedown of all the busted narratives that have followed him over the past year and a half.

#Bears QB Caleb Williams on whether he takes any individual joy in getting to the playoffs:



“Yeah… I wasn’t the biggest, I wasn’t the strongest, I wasn’t the tallest, I wasn’t the fastest. I get drafted here, told that I’m not a special player, told that I’m not a good fit… pic.twitter.com/LvzXbDCZLz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2025

Too small. Too short. Not special. Not a good fit. Can't work with Ben Johnson. Williams hit all of these bogus criticisms. And this isn't even getting into the more ridiculous narratives. Before the draft, some folks called him a diva, a me-first player. And just three days before the 2025 season opener, an anonymously-sourced Caleb Williams tell-all inferred that Williams, not the disgraced former coaching staff, was the problem in Chicago last year.

But Williams has blown these accusations out of the water with his sophomore season. He's shown tremendous growth across the board, even as Ben Johnson has challenged him to step out of his comfort zone and learn a new way of playing quarterback. This is the proper way to develop successful NFL quarterbacks, and though it caused some early headaches among the fan base, we are now seeing a playoff payoff for the Bears and Caleb Williams.

Williams ended his response with a reminder that merely making the playoffs is not the goal. It's good to see the Bears end their five-year playoff drought, but GM Ryan Poles did not select Williams with the first overall pick just to lose in the Wild Card round. He's supposed to be the guy who finally brings another Super Bowl title back to Chicago. It may not happen this year (though a Super Bowl run isn't out of the question), but if Williams continues to develop at his current rate, it will only be a matter of time.

More Chicago Bears News: