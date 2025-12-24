Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson enjoy last laugh at Bears' doubters

It was a long time ago, but when Ben Johnson took over as coach the critics all came out and said he'd never be a good fit with quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams' tendency to play off platform, the way he always looked for the big play and even his personality were cited as reasons why analysts and football people in general had doubts. Then there were the fans of the Packers, Viking and Lions, who simply didn't want it to work.

Guess what? It worked out and now the Bears can take the North this week with a win over the 49er or Packers loss to the Ravens.

On Tuesday, Williams seemed to thumb his nose at the critics without using his thumb or nose.

“I've said it in a couple speeches that I've had before, I wasn't the biggest, I wasn't the strongest, I wasn't the tallest, fastest, whatever the case may be," Williams said. "I get drafted here, told that I'm not a special player. I'm told that I'm not a good fit here. I'm told that coach and I won't work. I'm told I can't win here.

"I know that's going to keep going on. But I do take a little satisfaction and things like that, being able to help this team, help this organization, be a part of it, to get to the playoffs and my goal isn't to just get to the playoffs. My goal is to win and win big. And so, I'm going to keep my head down. I'm going to keep growing for the guys in this building, for the coaches and things like that, for this organization and for the city to be able to be proud and happy, to be fans and supporters of the Chicago Bears.”

Enjoy that fans of other NFC North teams

It continues to be so funny that Caleb Williams is living up to the generational prospect label but people outside of Chicago refuse to admit it because he had a pink phone case. pic.twitter.com/m6dHHtW5f2 — Chuck Bass (@ChuckFBass) December 23, 2025

An adjustment for Caleb Williams

Williams definitely had to get used to Johnson's demanding nature. During OTAs and training camp, there were do-overs and also hollering by Johnson because the team lined up wrong or Williams didn't get them to the line of scrimmage in time.

"I can't remember exactly if it was in a game or not, but something happened and I end up waving him off, and then he lit a fuse into the mic," Williams admitted. "It was so long ago. I think it was during camp, I can't remember exactly what he said, but he lit a fuse into the mic. That's who he is. We know who he is. We know that he loves us as people, us as humans. He loves us as players.

"But, he also loves to win. He likes things the way that he likes things to be done. And, we understand that, and everybody wants to go out there and win and play for him. I think we've shown that so far.”

"He always makes plays when needed. He's clutch like that."



Ben Johnson on Caleb Williams' performance today. pic.twitter.com/FAVf8sXWNE — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) December 21, 2025

Williams offered up an explanation that the critics hadn't taken into account or didn't want to consider.

“That's what I've wanted, that's kind of how I've grown up, hard coaching, and I've played my best ball with a coach like that," Williams said. "And so, he's been just that. He's been consistent, like I said.

"Then, when you get out there in the football field, he tends to call the right play at the right time.”

Ben Johnson fan

For those reasons, Williams really appreciates his coach and also understands him.

"It took me throughout camp at certain parts, felt like our relationship was pretty fragile at certain points," Williams said. "From my perspective, it was like, 'Geez, this dude doesn't seem like he likes me.’ He doesn't have to like me, that's what you realize.

"But, at that point also, and to that extent, you start figuring out that that's just him. He cares so much about the sport. He cares so much about us. He cares so much about winning. He cares about us as players."

Williams called it an easy relationship to build upon once he understood Johnson was just doing what wanted to do. He wanted to win.

George on Coach of the Year 🧠🔥

“Ben Johnson’s good… but Caleb Williams makes him look great.

Real coaching is elevating what’s broken — not coasting on a star.”



Full episode on YouTube (Your Welcome Network).#NFL #COY #VeteransMinimum #SportsDebate pic.twitter.com/XiqR79xTJm — Veterans Minimum (@VeteransMinimum) December 23, 2025

"And then, when you get off the field, he's one of the guys," Williams said. "He's a player's coach. He laughs and jokes with us. He’s bumping us around and things like that. And so, it's fun.

"It's enjoyable when we're off the field. It's fun and enjoyable when we're on the field. But it did take a little bit.”

Coach's perspective

Johnson isn’t that surprised it worked out, but he did come in without preconceived notions about Williams.

"Coaching matters and you can't say enough about Ben Johnson. You can see the rise of Caleb Williams."@HermEdwards on Caleb Williams this season pic.twitter.com/Ccszdwmlg1 — Clinton & Friends (@ClintonNFriends) December 23, 2025

“Yeah, it’s hard to tell without knowing a guy but you certainly respect the type of player that he’s always been,” Johnson said. “You know, he’s always been a guy that likes to compete and go out there and he loves football.

“I think when you have common interests like that I do think it brings people together.”

The most common interest was winning.

I’ve probably watched this 300 times already



This is genuinely one of the most memorable clutch plays in Chicago sports history for me. Caleb Williams is the clutchest Bears QB I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/Pwc7UTQ6gx — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) December 21, 2025

“We both have the same goals, we both care deeply about this team, we care deeply about this city, and I care deeply about his success as well,” Johnson said. “He understands that now at this point, and you only get to that by spending a lot of time together.

“And that's been what we've been focusing on in the spring and all the way up until now. Every single day, we're spending one-on-one time, quality time together, to where we can be very transparent with each other. And I think what I've grown to love about him—and I hope he would echo the same thing—I think we're mentally very similar. We share a lot of the same competitive drive and we think very much the same way in a lot of regards.”

Two peas in the Halas Hall pod, and now they can give the Bears that coveted NFC North title the fans have wanted for so long.

Good luck blitzing Caleb Williams 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hXxOhNLRxD — PFF (@PFF) December 23, 2025

X: BearsOnSI