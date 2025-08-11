Bears QB Caleb Williams’ ex-girlfriend stuns in first post since rumored breakup
Just last October during his rookie season with the Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams celebrated his 1-year anniversary with then-girlfriend Alina Thyregod. Now, it appears the two are done.
Williams and Thyregod were high school sweethearts and they rekindled their relationship in 2023. Williams remains super private off the field, but he was recently spotted dancing with a famous actress at a music festival.
The former No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of the USC Trojans is known to be different, even rocking with a pink cell phone, and a handbag that caught attention on last season’s HBO’s Hard Knocks. He even paints his nails before games.
It appears he’s also no longer with Thyregod, who just posted a stunning look in a shoestring black top while smiling and enjoying a summer cocktail.
While Thyregod is doing her thing, Williams has struggled during his second year at Bears training camp, even being called a “disastrous first date” by Colin Cowherd. The staff even addressed an annoying habit that irked his teammates.
Fans don’t care who he’s dating, but he better deliver on the field this season or he could be a pariah pretty quickly in “The Windy City” with its fans.
It does appear, however, he’ll be without Thyregod there rooting him on this season.
