Bears QB Caleb Williams’ ex-girlfriend stuns in first post since rumored breakup

While the Chicago quarterback readies for the season, Alina Thyregod wows with her summer fit.

Matt Ryan

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during minicamp at Halas Hall.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during minicamp at Halas Hall. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Just last October during his rookie season with the Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams celebrated his 1-year anniversary with then-girlfriend Alina Thyregod. Now, it appears the two are done.

Williams and Thyregod were high school sweethearts and they rekindled their relationship in 2023. Williams remains super private off the field, but he was recently spotted dancing with a famous actress at a music festival.

Caleb Williams and Alina Thyregod
Williams and Thyregod together last season. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The former No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of the USC Trojans is known to be different, even rocking with a pink cell phone, and a handbag that caught attention on last season’s HBO’s Hard Knocks. He even paints his nails before games.

RELATED: Who is Alina Thyregod?

It appears he’s also no longer with Thyregod, who just posted a stunning look in a shoestring black top while smiling and enjoying a summer cocktail.

RELATED: Bears QB Caleb Williams oddly disses old rival attending PSG-Atlético Madrid game

While Thyregod is doing her thing, Williams has struggled during his second year at Bears training camp, even being called a “disastrous first date” by Colin Cowherd. The staff even addressed an annoying habit that irked his teammates.

Fans don’t care who he’s dating, but he better deliver on the field this season or he could be a pariah pretty quickly in “The Windy City” with its fans.

Caleb William
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) didn’t play in the first preseason game. / David Banks-Imagn Images

It does appear, however, he’ll be without Thyregod there rooting him on this season.

Alina Thyregod
Alina Thyregod supported Willams last season at games. / Alina Thyregod/TikTok

