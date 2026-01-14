Caleb Williams squashes Lil Wayne feud with sly Bears burn for famous Packers fan
Caleb Williams has gone from the Bears polarizing QB1 to Chicago hero.
The eccentric, nail-painting No. 1 overall pick in last year's 2024 NFL Draft has been scrutinized throughout his two years in the NFL, and that had especially ramped up after Jayden Daniels was the darling rookie, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year taking the Washington Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship Game, and this year it has been Drake Maye stealing most of the headlines as an NFL MVP candidate.
Well after last weekend in the NFL Wild Card Round, where Williams orchestrated one of the most iconic moments in Chicago sports history by leading the Bears to an epic comeback over their hated NFC North rival Green Bay Packers, the Heisman Trophy winner is now beloved in Chi-Town.
Not to mention the fourth down Michael Jordan-esque conversion that has already become an instant classic with the crazy tattoos to match.
For Bears fans, they say, you can have Maye or Daniels, we ride or die with Caleb.
Lil Wayne goes after Caleb, and the Bears QB1 claps back
Lil Wayne, a diehard Packers fan, had some choice words for Williams after Green Bay fans thought it was more of a choke job than a heroic comeback, going on an expletive-filled rant and making fun of the painted nails in particular. Williams, like he normally does, always keep receipts, had a cheeky and ice-cold reply.
Now after days to cool down, the legendary rapper praised the 24 year old.
Wayne wrote on X, "Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh I’m just a cheesehead 4life & u just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time & 4 dat u get da praise gesture from me! I luh da game & it’d b impossible 2make dat statement without acknowledging & admiring yo game king! U a beast but ya still a bear. "
Williams accepted the peace offering, but much like his head coach Ben Johnson, he still had to get a sly Bears burn in there.
"Weez it’s all love," Williams replied. "#BearDown tho."
Well played, Caleb.
Now let's see if Williams' heroics continue with the prolific Los Angeles Rams rolling into town, led by MVP favorite Matthew Stafford.
