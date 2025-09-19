The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cam Newton makes Triple H look tiny flexing Shawn Michaels' signature pose

Triple H appeared on "First Take" to promote WWE's "Wrestlepalooza," and fans were more amazed with Newton's height than his over-the-top fit.

Matthew Graham

Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cam Newton on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center.
Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cam Newton on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cam Newton has become a budding media star with his hot takes and even wilder fits.

That trend continued today on "First Take," where the former NFL MVP for the Carolina Panthers is now a regular commentator on its signature show after signing a multi-year contract with ESPN last month. While financial terms were not disclosed, it's been reported it's around $2 million annually.

Cam Newton
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton and broadcaster Kaylee Hartung pose for a photograph on the red carpet ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The main guest for ESPN's splashy WWE takeover throughout the weekend, after the Worldwide Leader in Sports signed a $1.6 billion recently, was Triple H, the wrestling legend turned WWE Chief Content Officer to promote this weekend's "WWE: Wrestlepalooza."

Triple H
Apr 6, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; WWE CCO Triple H during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Newton, 36, who stands at an imposing 6-foot-5 and has towered over many folks lately, hit Triple H, 56, with Shawn Michaels signature line and pose, "I think I'm cool, I know I'm sexy," which made Stephen A. Smith lose his mind.

Triple H, born Paul Michael Levesque, is supposedly 6-foot-4, but wow, Newton towered over him. Many users had similar jokes, saying Newton made Triple H look like only "H."

Not to be outdone with his Michaels moves was Newton's fit, which included a fedora with his long hair running through it, and the world's most audacious red necktie.

ESPN will obviously be spending a lot more time on wrestling since it will now have all of their signature events on their new app, including Wrestlemania, starting in 2026.

ESPN's $105 million man Smith also shared his top five wrestlers of all time, and had a surprise No. 1 with Goldberg.

The only bigger surprises were Newton's height and his one-of-a-kind style.

