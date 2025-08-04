Giants QB Russell Wilson booed at WWE SummerSlam in home stadium with sons
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson spent the bulk of the offseason creating new memories with his wife, Ciara, and their four children.
After spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson and Ciara quickly got acclimated to life in the Big Apple over the past few months. The famous couple wore matching outfits to support New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden during their NBA playoff run.
The Super Bowl and champ and Ciara brought their kids, Future Zahir, 10, the singer's son from a previous relationship, Sienna Princess, 8, Win Harrison, 5, and Amora Princess, 1, court side to cheer for the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center.
During a break from training camp on Sunday August 3, Wilson enjoyed the time off with his two sons. He posted a selfie on Instagram and wrote, "Sunday Brunch with my Boyz!" However, the 36-year-old quarterback's adventure with his sons was far from over.
On Sunday evening, the trio made their way to MetLife Stadium, his home stadium for the 2025 NFL season, for WWE's SummerSlam.
Russell Wilson Smiled Through the Awkward Fan Reception at MetLife Stadium
Wilson proudly showed off his prime front row seating on his Instagram Stories during night two of SummerSlam on Sunday. "Boyz Nite Out," the Giants star wrote.
However, the home crowd in East Rutherford, New Jersey created an awkward moment for Wilson and his boys when he appeared on the big screen.
While Wilson received A-list treatment from the SummerSlam crew, receiving a custom Giants wrestling belt, the fans booed Wilson.
Perhaps, there were more New York Jets fan in the audience than Giants fans. Despite the cold fan reaction, Wilson smiled through the interaction.
