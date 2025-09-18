ESPN exec reveals real story of Molly Qerim's 'First Take' sudden departure
Anyone that works in sports media knows that it can be a brutal business.
It seems like Molly Qerim is finding that out the hard way with her sudden and unexpected exit from ESPN's "First Take." Or was it sudden or unexpected?
In an interview with The Athletic, ESPN's president of content, Burke Magnus, said very nice things about the 41-year-old veteran sports broadcaster as a person, but when it came to talking about "First Take," it was a very different story.
Here's what Magnus revealed that makes it clear ESPN knew this might be coming.
Qerim was off 'First Take' by the end of 2025 no matter what
Qerim's contract was ending at the end of 2025, which is only a couple of months away, and in the negotiations that probably started this time last year, according to Magnus at least, ESPN had told her that she would no longer be hosting "First Take."
“She was going to come off ‘First Take’ either way and that was something [where] we had already crossed that bridge," Magnus said. "So it was from our perspective much more about what else could she be doing, how could we make her more versatile, get her involved in different things? That’s what we were trying to do."
Magnus, trying to own the spin, tried to say there was no "controversy here," and then added the dreaded line, "You know, it's business." Ouch! Oh, but, "She's an awesome person."
Qerim was never going to get paid what she wanted at ESPN
Once ESPN gave the star of "First Take" and their entire NBA coverage, with a new multi-billion dollar leagues-rights contract starting this season, Stephen A. Smith, his $105 million contract, paying him $21 million annually, Qerim most certainly wanted a dramatic raise.
Unfortunately for her, she was never going to get it.
While Qerim certainly filled the role as matriarch and peace keeper as co-host of "First Take" for 10 years, ESPN knew her role was replaceable with someone making a lot less money looking for their shot.
Heck, The Athletic's article headline where all of these great quotes from Magnus came from reads, "ESPN says ‘First Take’ will have 30 to 45-day tryout for a new host." The New York Post already has a list of potential replacements.
In the end, it's only business, right? Sports media is a brutal business indeed.
