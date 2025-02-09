6-foot-5 Cam Newton towers over another former NFL star QB, Michael Vick
Cam Newton is a large man. He’s exceptionally large for having been a quarterback.
The former Auburn Tigers and Carolina Panthers star stands at 6-foot-5 and played at 245 pounds. He’s an intimidating force. He even just broke an Olympian’s nose on the FOX reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
Now that he’s done with playing football, Newton works for ESPN and is a regular on First Take with Molly Qerim and Stephen A. Smith. A picture of him standing next to Qerim also shows off just how big he is.
Michael Vick also starred at quarterback for the Virginia Tech Hokies in college and for the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL. The now Norfolk State Spartans head football coach stands at 6-foot-0. When he’s next to Newton, however, the size difference is absolutely shocking.
That’s incredible to see the size difference.
The two were chopping it up before playing in the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football game on NFL YouTube in New Orleans, Louisiana. Cam is also there working for ESPN.
They don’t make a lot of QB’s like Cam Newton. There’s a reason they call him “Superman“ besides just his famous touchdown celebration move.
