Cameron Brink’s perfect reaction to blockbuster Kelsey Plum Sparks trade
Shockwaves were sent across the WNBA world on Sunday when a blockbuster trade shook the league up. Cameron Brink couldn’t be more excited about it.
The trade has Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum headed to the Los Angeles Sparks as part of a three-way deal that sends Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd to the Aces. The Sparks traded the No. 2 pick in the draft and Li Yueru to Seattle and LA also received the No. 9 pick.
Brink took to social media to welcome Plum to LA by saying, “💜💛KP my DAWG” and posting this photo of Plum in her new uniform along with Sparks star Rickea Jackson.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink looks tiny beside 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama at Paris game
That will be quite the threesome next season. Plum averaged 17.8 points for the Aces last season.
RELATED: Cameron Brink crushes tiny miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Brink, meanwhile, continues to rehab her knee that she hurt in June and required surgery to repair the ACL. She was recently seen in some short shorts putting in the work.
The 6-foot-4, 23-year-old Brink is enjoying her offseason and was in Paris for the NBA Paris game where she sat courtside for both games.
Plum might be the Spark LA needs next season and Brink couldn’t be happier about it.
