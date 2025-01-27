Aces, Sparks, Storm Agree to Blockbuster Trade Involving Kelsey Plum, Jewell Loyd
WNBA free agency is just around the corner, due to get underway on Feb. 1. Prior to the free-agency period, the Las Vegas Aces, Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks completed a blockbuster, multi-team trade.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the trade will see six-time All-Star guard Jewell Loyd head to the Aces, while former No. 1 pick and three-time All-Star Kelsey Plum is being dealt to the Sparks. Additionally, the Storm are set to acquire the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft as well as 25-year-old Chinese center Li Yueru from the Sparks.
Los Angeles will also acquire the No. 9 pick from Seattle in the deal, while the Aces will receive the No. 13 pick from the Sparks, per Charania.
Loyd, who was the WNBA scoring champ in 2023, requested a trade out of Seattle in December after an investigation into the organization over reports of harassment and bullying by the team's coaching staff. Now, she'll be competing for a championship with the Aces alongside reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson. Last year, Loyd averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
As for Plum, she won two championships in Las Vegas and will now be a key part of the Sparks' core that already consists of Cameron Brink, Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson. In 2024, Plum averaged 17.8 points and 4.2 assists per night.