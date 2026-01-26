Cardi B’s Wild Green Hair Steals Stefon Diggs Spotlight Celebrating Patriots’ AFCC Win

The New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl after beating the Denver Broncos in an ugly snow-filled AFC Championship game on the road. That means receiver Stefon Diggs will be playin the big game for the first time. His girlfriend and rapper Cardi B posted a fired up video where she caused a stir with her green hair.

The 32-year-old Diggs is in his first season with the Patriots. He fell short in the AFC Championship Game last season with the Buffalo Bills, and then once with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. He lost both of those.

Stefon Diggs is headed to his first Super Bowl | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

He’s turned Cardi B into a huge football fan, too. She freaked out last week when he scored a touchdown vs. the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. She also came under fire when she called (jokingly) a 4-year-old little girl the “B” word for picking the Texans.

Cardi B calls a 4 year old who picks football helmets of the team she thinks will win, a b*tch.



“That little white girl said we weren’t going to win, f*ck that b*tch ! I told yall”



The little girls father responded and said:



“That's my daughter... She's 4 years old. This is a… pic.twitter.com/ip467gCr5m — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) January 24, 2026

Cardi B’s wild green hair in Denver

While Diggs had just five catches for 17 yards in the ugly 10-7 win, it’s a win. Cardi B was seen afterward going wild with some wild green hair.

Here’s another look:

They’d also be seen celebrating the moment together as well.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs celebrating the Patriots NFC Championship win today in Denver. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vhm8VEtre6 — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) January 25, 2026

Diggs is also winning off the field, dating Cardi B since 2024 and just having a son with her in November.

Now, she can cheer him on at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, on February 8.

She might have to change the color, however, if it’s the Seattle Seahawks the Patriots face as that’s one of their team colors.

Diggs headbutted teammate before game

While Cardi B was fired up about the win, Diggs went viral headbutting his teammate without his helmet on before the game. Talk about using your head.

STEFON DIGGS HEAD-BUTTING HIS HELMETED TEAMMATE WHILE HE HAD NO HELMET ON.



MANIAC.

pic.twitter.com/LDtDH6PTC8 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 25, 2026

