Carson Beck’s sister Kylie turns heads in cheerleader fit before Miami-Indiana game

The Miami Hurricanes football team is three days from competing against the Indiana Hoosiers for their first NCAA National Championship since the 2001 season.

It has been a dream season for Miami to this point. And it's hard to imagine they would have made it this far without star quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck completed 23 of 37 passes for 268 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception while also adding a rushing touchdown during the Hurricanes' College Football Playoff semifinals showdown against Ole Miss on January 8.

While Beck has endeared himself to Miami fans this season, his sister, Kylie, has also capitalized on her brother's success and significantly increased her own platform.

Like her brother, Kylie began her college career at the University of Georgia as a freshman, and she was a member of the Bulldogs' cheerleading team while there.

Kylie has remained close to Carson since then, even taking his side during Carson's highly publicized breakup with social media influencer Hanna Cavinder. She attends nearly all of Carson's games and will surely be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on January 19 to support the Canes.

Kylie Beck causes stir with dancing video before National Championship

Like Carson, Kylie is also a good athlete. But she prefers to show it through her dancing.

And the dancing video that Kylie posted on her Instagram story on January 15 shows just how skilled she is.

In the video, Beck is dancing to "off the table" by Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. She strikes several poses throughout.

Kylie is surely hoping that her brother will manage to end his college career by bringing Miami Hurricanes football back to its former glory.

