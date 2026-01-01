Carson Beck’s sister causes stir in stunning Miami fit for Ohio State CFP matchup

Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes are in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes taking place at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Before kickoff, the quarterback’s sister Kylie Beck turned heads with her Miami fit in Dallas.

The 23-year-old quarterback Carson spent five years with the Georgia Bulldogs where they won two national championships in 2021 and 2022 where he was backup. Now he gets his chance to shine as a starting QB after transferring to Miami this offseason.

His sister Kylie also left Georgia after spending a season as a Bulldogs cheerleader.

Kylie Beck | Kylie Beck/Instagram

Kylie has supported big bro during his time in Miami, including defending him after a very public breakup with influencer and former Hurricanes basketball star Hanna Cavinder.

Carson and Kylie in Miami after he transferred. | Kylie Beck/Instagram

She has been a a fit hit all season like this orange-crush stunner, and dressing like a Miami cheerleader for another. For the CFP opener at the Texas A&M Aggies, she stood out in the perfect cowgirl fit.

Back in Texas at the Cotton Bowl she said “Howdy Texas” with a stunning an-flexing top with Hurricanes colors.

Win or lose, the Beck family is making headlines on New Year’s Eve with Kylie supporting her brother wearing that look.

She certainly knows how to stand out at a game.

Kylie Beck/Instgram

