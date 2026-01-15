Carson Beck’s sister Kylie causes stir in workout selfie before Miami-Indiana natty

Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes are going for the school’s first national championship since the 2001 season on Monday, January 19, vs. the Indiana Hoosiers. While he’s preparing for the matchup, his sister Kylie Beck is making headlines before kickoff on game week with her stunning workout selfie.

Carson has the No. 10 seed Hurricanes rolling with three College Football Playoff wins over Texas A&M, Ohio State, and an amazing finish vs. Ole Miss in the last one where Carson won the Fiesta Bowl with his legs for the final touchdown.

Carson Beck Touchdown 🤯



Game Winning



Miami Hurricanes pic.twitter.com/oIBPY3C16r — Burnz Memes 🔥 (@BurnzMemes) January 9, 2026

After the game, he shared a moment with his sister where mom Tracy Beck uptaged them both.

All About the Becks

The quarterback has had his family’s support throughout his college journey that started with the Georgia Bulldogs where he was for five years, and as a backup for two national championships there in 2022 and 2023.

Kylie even defended big bro during his very public breakup with Hurricanes basketball star and influencer Hanna Cavinder.

Kylie was cheering on Carson and the team in Georgia last season. | Kylie Beck/Instagram

Kylie, who also left Georgia where she was a cheerleader freshman year, has been big bro’s No. 1 fan at Miami games while rocking head-turning fits like her Miami cheerleader look, and her full bodysuit stunner for the last game.

On Thursday of championship week, the Jacksonville native Kylie was in the gym getting her workout on and posted this workout fit selfie.

Kylie Beck/Instagram

No doubt Kylie will be bringing her game-day best on Monday to rep her bro.

Kylie Beck/Instgram

She also hopes big bro can end his college career and sail off into the sunset in Miami where it will be a home game for the ‘Canes at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kylie Beck/Instagram

