Charlie Weis Jr.'s famous dad has odd brag post about son amid LSU-Ole Miss-NFL drama

Charlie Weis Jr. is only 32 years old, and yet he might be the hottest coaching prospect thanks to Lane Kiffin.

While the new $91 million LSU head coach has been the most polarizing figure in college football, Weis Jr. has been able to escape the negative press of how the former Ole Miss hero turned villain betrayed Oxford and the integrity of the College Football Playoff.

Sep. 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. watches during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Yes, tampering allegations are still running rampant for the wunderkind offensive coordinator, but that's more of the problem with the extremely awkward situation placed upon Weis Jr.

Now that it has been reported Weis Jr. will be with Ole Miss for the CFP semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl, it was an odd time for his famous father, Charlie Weis, the former Notre Dame head coach and New England Patriots offensive coordinator for Tom Brady, to do a not-so-humble brag.

Charlie Weis Jr. has been prepared for this moment. pic.twitter.com/tPywbTFSuk — Matt Freeman (@mattfreeman05_) January 2, 2026

Charlie Weis gets into hilarious Twitter feud with haters

Sept. 29, 2007; West Lafayette, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees,left, talks with Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Charlie Weis and Charlie Weis Jr., after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost to the Purdue Boilermakers 33-19 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Brees was a former quarterback for the Purdue Boilermakers. | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The 69-year-old former Fighting Irish polarizing figure probably should have known that looking for sympathy for his son, who is making $7.5 million over three years with clauses to always potentially be the highest-paid OC in the country, was a bad idea.

Weis decided to let it be known that uprooting your family, especially for the wives and children, is especially tough on coaches. That's certainly true, but most folks aren't crying for millionaire problems.

People need to understand that when there are coaching changes, many coach families are affected. Moving, selling & buying houses, changing schools for your kids, leaving friends. And often this is all being done by the wives. Underappreciated how tough this is. — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) January 6, 2026

Needless to say users crushed him for it, which then turned into a flex response from Papa Weis.

"I get my football fix following my son," Weis Sr. retorted. "Not much excitement right now. OC at 2 schools, college football semifinals, recruiting for LSU, traveling back & forth. Add in NFL teams wanting him as well. Like I said, not much going on. Hotty Toddy! Geaux Tigers!"

I get my football fix following my son. Not much excitement right now. OC at 2 schools, college football semifinals, recruiting for LSU, traveling back & forth. Add in NFL teams wanting him as well. Like I said, not much going on. Hotty Toddy! Geaux Tigers! — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) January 6, 2026

It's like Weis is trying to be a troll king like his son's LSU boss.

Weis Jr. says he's committed to LSU despite NFL interest

Oct 28, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. (left) talks with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during warm ups prior to the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“I’m fired up about finishing the job at Ole Miss and the future at LSU," Weis Jr. told On3's Chris Low.

NEWS: Charlie Weis Jr. told On3’s Chris Low on Monday he has no interest in going to the NFL and is committed to LSU🔥



“I’m fired up about finishing the job at Ole Miss and the future at LSU.”https://t.co/1hWohYiaiR pic.twitter.com/8d95h4So7Z — On3 (@On3sports) January 5, 2026

That makes sense if Weis Jr. is only receiving OC offers for the NFL, but what if a head coaching job became available, especially for a New York Giants Ole Miss reunion with Jaxson Dart?

Kiffin was 31 years old when he was hired by Al Davis to take over the Oakland Raiders. Wouldn't it be ironic if Kiffin, the former wunderkind, got ditched for his own wunderkind protege?

Dad would certainly have a lot to say about it.

Nov. 28, 2009; Palo Alto, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Charlie Weis greets a fan as he leaves the field after the Stanford Cardinal defeated Notre Dame 45-38 at Stanford Stadium. | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

