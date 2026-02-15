Chiefs Star Rashee Rice Goes Public With Rubi Rose Relationship on Valentine’s Day
There is a lot of uncertainty about the future of the Kansas City Chiefs right now.
It's currently unclear whether star tight end Travis Kelce will be retiring or returning to the team next season. His decision is made tougher given that Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL at the end of last season and will likely miss most, if not all, of the team's 2026-27 campaign.
What's for sure is that the Chiefs will need star wide receiver Rashee Rice to be at his best if they have any chance of returning to the playoffs.
Rice has been making headlines for off-field issues over the past year. He missed the first six games of last season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He was arrested in July and sentenced to 30 days in jail for his role in a car crash from 2024, and his ex-girlfriend Dacoda Nichole Jones made troubling domestic violence allegations about Rice last month.
Rashee Rice Shares Valentine’s Day Post Featuring Rubi Rose
There have been rumors that Rashee Rice is dating rapper, model, and social media personality Rubi Rose.
And both Rise and Rose confirmed that these are more than mere rumors on Valentine's Day.
Rice posted a photo of himself and Rose to his Instagram story on February 14. She is doing her infamous pose while he is flipping off the camera (which is hidden by a heart emoji).
Rose has also posted several photos of herself and Rice to her own Instagram story, including one of them kissing.
It would seem that the couple is going strong right now. It will be interesting to see how their relationship develops.
