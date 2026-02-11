Chloe Kim Admits to ‘Scolding’ Myles Garrett Over Olympics Mistake

Chloe Kim's debut appearance in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games was all smooth snowboarding for the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

The 25-year-old Kim (who is trying to be the first snowboarder to capture three gold medals in Olympic history) secured a 90.25 score in her first qualifier run on Wednesday, which put her in first place heading into the final on Thursday, February 12.

Two-time Gold medalist Chloe Kim WOWS with a huge first run in halfpipe qualifying. 😮‍💨🇺🇸



It isn't surprising to see Kim achieve these impressive feats in her halftime event now, given. that she's been performing at a world-class level for about a decade to this point.

But given that Kim suffered a torn labrum in her shoulder a few weeks before these Olympics began, her ability to fight through that and still compete at the highest level deserves a lot of respect.

Chloe Kim of the United States | IMAGO / Xinhua

Kim is getting in-person support from her Cleveland Browns star boyfriend, Myles Garrett, who flew out to Italy soon after winning the 2025 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award to be there for Kim's pursuit of gold.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chloe Kim Jokes About ‘Scolding’ Myles Garrett at Winter Olympics

Several wholesome photos of the couple together after Kim's qualifiers ended have surfaced on social media.

Kim reposted one of them on her Instagram story on February 11, where she's seen touching his face and telling him something. She captioned it, "me scolding him for not bringing the sunscreen I bought him 😂😂".

Chloe Kim's February 11 Instagram story. | Instagram/@chloekim

While Kim is surely "scolding" Garrett in a tongue-in-cheek way, she quickly caught his mistake of not bringing or applying the sunscreen.

One would imagine that it didn't take Kim long to forgive Garrett over this mishap.

Chloe Kim of the United States reacts | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

