Myles Garrett Drops Telling Reaction to Chloe Kim’s Olympics Qualifier
In this story:
All eyes were on two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim on Wednesday morning, as her quest to become the first ever snowboarder to capture gold in three-straight Olympic Games.
The road to this point has not been smooth for the 25-year-old, as she suffered a torn labrum while competing in mid-January. However, after a few days of uncertainty about whether she'd be able to perform at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games because of it, Kim made her decision and hasn't looked back.
The qualifiers for Kim's women's Olympic halfpipe event began on Wednesday, and there was no evidence of any injury impacting her performance.
She crushed her qualifier, tallying an elite 90.25 on her first run, which put her in pole position heading into the final, which will take place on February 12.
Myles Garrett's Reaction to Chloe Team USA Olympics Run Speaks Volumes
Kim is currently dating Myles Garrett, the world-class edge rusher for the Cleveland Browns, who is fresh off winning the 2025 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award unanimously after setting a new single-season NFL record for sacks (23) in a regular season.
Garrett is there in person to support his girlfriend. And his reaction to her fantastic qualifier on Wednesday morning speaks volumes.
"Qualifiers: ✅🙏🏾," Garrett wrote in the caption of a video showing Kim performing in her halftime qualifier. There was also a GIF of Snoopy holding a heart.
It will be exciting to see whether Kim can capture her third gold medal on Thursday. In the meantime, she'll be able to relish her great start to the Olympics with Garrett by her side.
