Chloe Kim’s Mom Boran In Spotlight After Emotional Moment Before Olympic Finals

Team USA women's snowboard halftime star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim started her Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics run in sterling fashion on February 11.

Kim (who is looking to become the first snowboarder in Olympic history to win three straight gold medals) earned a fantastic 90.25 score in her first qualifier run on Wednesday, which put her in pole position heading into the finals on Thursday.

Chloe Kim of the United States reacts after her run | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Kim's Cleveland Browns superstar boyfriend, Myles Garrett, was there to watch and snap photos while Kim cooked on the halfpipe en route to accruing more hardware for her already well-stocked trophy and medal case.

But Garrett wasn't the only person close to Kim who appeared to be watching her live on Wednesday. In the wake of her successful run, Kim made an Instagram post captioned, "see u tmrrw night! 🇺🇸❤️". The first photo appears to be her hugging her mother, Boran Yun Kim.

While Chloe didn't tag her mother (or anybody else) in the photo, looking at other photos of Boran Yun Kim makes it pretty obvious that it's her who is hugging Kim in that first picture.

Boran Yun Kim | Instagram/@chloekim

Who is Boran Yun Kim?

While there isn't a ton of information known about Boran, Kim has gone on the record saying how instrumental she has been in her career's development.

In 2018, Kim went viral for a verbal letter addressed to her mom for Mother's Day, where she said, “After my run at the Olympics, I was so excited to see you, just to say, ‘Look, Mama, we did it.' You’re my partner in crime, I can tell you anything and I’m so lucky to have a mother like you.”

Fast forward nearly a decade and these two are still making memories together.

United States snowboarder Chloe Kim talks to the media | Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

