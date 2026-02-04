Chris Paul's Wide Jada In Spotlight After Blockbuster Clippers-Raptors Trade

When news broke on February 3 that former Los Angeles Clippers star guard James Harden was being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, it was clear that the Clippers' front office was giving up on their current crop of veteran stars.

This made it likely that 40-year-old point guard Chris Paul (who is a 12-time NBA All-Star and one of the greatest passers in league history) could also be on the trade block.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) brings the ball up court. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

And this came true on February 4, as news broke that Paul had been traded to the Toronto Raptors in a three-team deal that included Ochai Agbaji, a 2032 Raptors second-rounder, and cash, to the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, who broke the trade, reported that Paul is not required to report to Toronto, and that the Raptors could consider trading Paul to another team before the trade deadline.

Chris Paul watches during the Emirates NBA Cup semifinals game. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the meantime, Paul and his family will need to figure out their next steps. And no decision he make will occur without speaking with his longtime wife, Jada.

Who is Chris Paul's Wife?

Chris and Jada Paul. | Instagram/@jada_ap

Chris and Jada Paul (former Crawley) met in 2003, when both were still in high school. The couple have been together ever since, and were married in 2011.

Chris and Jada have two children together, one son and one daughter.

Jada also works as a co-founder of her husband Chris's philanthropic organization, which is called the Chris Paul Family Foundation. This has helped her manage to make an impact in the community addition to within her household.

It's clear that Jada and Chris Paul's relationship is going strong, and Jada will support her husband wherever he ends up next.

Jada Paul's May 6, 2025 Instagram post. | Instagram/@jada_ap

