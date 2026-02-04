Anthony Davis’ Wife Marlen in Spotlight After Blockbuster Mavericks-Wizards Trade

Anthony Davis is on the move again after a blockbuster trade involving the Dallas Mavericks superstar center and the Washington Wizards. With the news of a deal, his wife Marlen is thrust into the spotlight.

With the NBA trade deadline looming on Thursday, February 5, the biggest deal so far was just pulled off the day before involving eight players including Davis.

BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to the Washington Wizards for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, 2 first-round picks and 3 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/sfrQQubI5i — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

This will make i the fourth team for the 32-year-old Davis after the started his career in 2012 with the then New Orleans Hornets, and then teammed up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019 where they won a championship in 2020. He was then shipped to Dallas last year in the shocking Luka Doncic deal.

The often-injured Davis has played in only 20 games this season and has been out since January 8 with a hand injury. He’s averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

With the news, his wife Marlen will also have to move with him.

More about Marlen Polanco Davis

The Domican beauty and the superstar keep their relationship quite private, but here’s what is known about her.

She had a child with Davis in 2017

They had daughter Nala before anyone knew they were dating. Nala has made appearances with dad like when she sat on his lap during a 2021 press conference.

They went public official in 2020 at an Oscar’s party

They stepped out on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair party in 2020 where she turned heads in this white dress below.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Marlen P. and husband American professional basketball player Anthony Davis arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills. | IMAGO/NurPhoto

They got married in Beverly Hills in 2021 in a star-studded wedding

They wed at the Maybourne Beverly Hills in Los Angeles with over 200 guests that included his teammate LeBron, singer Adele, and his college coach at Kentucky John Calipari as seen below.

They have three kids now

They added two sons with one born before the wedding in 2021, and the other in 2022. A lot of info isn’t known on them.

In a Spectrum news interview in 2022, Davis said, "A girl and two boys now, so I got a team.” He added, “I'm outnumbered now, we're outnumbered now. Amazing, blessed kids are a blessing, so I'm happy to have three of them."

They’ll now be calling the nation’s capital home in D.C. where Marlen will be a Wizards WAG.

