Chris Paul’s Wife Jada Shares Telling Message Amid Retirement Announcement

On February 4, news broke that former Los Angeles Clippers star point guard Chris Paul had been traded to theToronto Raptorsin a three-team deal.

After breaking this news, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Paul would not be required to report to Toronto. This led to questions about where the 12-time NBA All-Star's career would lead next, given that he's 40 years old and had made it clear that this would be his last season.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

And the basketball world now has its answer, as Paul announced his retirement on February 13 through an Instagram post.

Among what Paul wrote was, "This is it! After over 21 years I’m stepping away from basketball. As I write this, it’s hard to really know what to feel, but for once — most people would be surprised — I don’t have the answer lol! But, mostly I’m filled with so much joy and gratitude! While this chapter of being an 'NBA player' is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life. I’ve been in the NBA for more than half of my life, spanning three decades."

Jada Paul Shares Relatable Parenting Post After Chris Paul Calls It a Career

Paul's retirement means he'll get to spend more time with his family, which includes his wife, Jada Paul (formerly Crawley), and the two children they have together.

Chris and Jada Paul. | Instagram/@jada_ap

It appears that life will go on as normal for Jada, as she made an Instagram story post that showed that she's already back to parenting.

She reposted a graphic that was captioned, "For dating couples, it's Valentine's Day. For parents, it's Saturday. And someone has a game.

She then added, "That someone is Camryn 🙃," referring to their daughter.

Jada Paul's February 13 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@jada_ap

Just because he doesn't have an NBA game doesn't mean that Chris will get to spend Valentine's Day alone with his wife.

