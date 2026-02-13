Stephen Curry’s Son Cai Adorably Matches Brother With Dad Out of NBA All-Star Game

Stephen Curry won’t compete in his 12th NBA All-Star Game with the Golden State Warriors due to injury, but he’s certainly winning off the court with his new animated movie and his family there supporting him.

Curry hasn’t played since January 30 as he’s been experiencing knee pain. Brandon Ingram of the Toronto Raptors is replacing him in this weekend’s game in Los Angeles at the home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Curry has been seen getting fired up on the bench watching the Warriors struggle without him.

Feb 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He’s also been able to celebrate the premiere of his animated film, “GOAT” that he and his media team produced. He was seen with wife Ayesha at the Los Angeles premiee where Ayesha stunned in her dress.

At the Oakland premiere, Ayesha stunned again but it was 1-year-old Cai who stole the show matching brother Canon, and alongside sister’s Riley and Ryan.

How cute.

Ayesha has recently shared other adorable Cai moments like how unrecognizable he’s gotten.

The Currys | Steph Curry/Instagram

The 37-year-old Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Jan 30, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court during a break in the action against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter at the Chase Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

