Latest Christian McCaffrey Injury Update for Week 2 vs. Vikings
Christian McCaffrey was a late scratch for Monday Night Football in Week 1 at home against the New York Jets. The San Francisco 49ers' running back now reportedly has Achilles tendinitis and his status for Week 2 is in question.
"Christian McCaffrey is a longshot to play this week against the Minnesota Vikings," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday morning, citing conversations he had had with people around the situation. "The 49ers all thought [he] was going to shake off some tightness that he felt late in the week of practice... He worked out pregame [against the Jets] and it was just not quite right."
A calf ailment has been more in-focus previously, and the new injury is thought to be related.
At this point, there is no cause for panic about McCaffrey's long-term health status, and Rapoport indicated that holding him out from Week 1 and potentially Week 2 is all about keeping him healthy for the length of the season.
Against the Jets, Jordan Mason got the bulk of the rushing load with 147 yards on 28 attempts. He scored a touchdown and secured eight first downs. He also caught a ball for a five-yard reception.
San Francisco has made it to the NFC Championship or further in four of the last five years but has not been able to secure a Super Bowl victory in two attempts.