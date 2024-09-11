SI

Latest Christian McCaffrey Injury Update for Week 2 vs. Vikings

The All-Pro running back missed Week 1 against the Jets in a Niners win.

Josh Wilson

McCaffrey rushed for over 1,400 yards last season for the Niners
McCaffrey rushed for over 1,400 yards last season for the Niners / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

Christian McCaffrey was a late scratch for Monday Night Football in Week 1 at home against the New York Jets. The San Francisco 49ers' running back now reportedly has Achilles tendinitis and his status for Week 2 is in question.

"Christian McCaffrey is a longshot to play this week against the Minnesota Vikings," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday morning, citing conversations he had had with people around the situation. "The 49ers all thought [he] was going to shake off some tightness that he felt late in the week of practice... He worked out pregame [against the Jets] and it was just not quite right."

A calf ailment has been more in-focus previously, and the new injury is thought to be related.

At this point, there is no cause for panic about McCaffrey's long-term health status, and Rapoport indicated that holding him out from Week 1 and potentially Week 2 is all about keeping him healthy for the length of the season.

Against the Jets, Jordan Mason got the bulk of the rushing load with 147 yards on 28 attempts. He scored a touchdown and secured eight first downs. He also caught a ball for a five-yard reception.

San Francisco has made it to the NFC Championship or further in four of the last five years but has not been able to secure a Super Bowl victory in two attempts.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/NFL