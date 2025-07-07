Did Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo just drop a major hint in new baby bump photos?
Did Olivia Culpo just hint at a major update about her pregnancy? That's what some fans are thinking — and commenting — on her latest baby bump photos.
The former Miss Universe, who announced her pregnancy with husband Christian McCaffrey in March, shared a series of pictures with the 49ers running back celebrating the 4th of July. Culpo, who married the NFL star in July l2024, donned a red bikini top and loose-fitting white pants in the snaps from their cookout, her baby bump on full display.
While her followers gushed over the pictures, it was her caption that caught fans' attention.
"Buns in the oven, burgers on the grill ❤️🇺🇸 happy 4th love you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️," the reality star wrote.
Fans immediately began questioning Culpo's use of the plural "buns."
"Buns? As in plural?" one person asked.
"Buns!? As in plural omg lol ❤️❤️❤️❤️," a second user echoed.
"I think she's having twins!" a third fan declared.
"I have been thinking it’s twins for the longest time for you guys," a fourth follower penned.
Though Culpo has yet to comment on the speculation, other fans in the comments surmised that the 49ers WAG could have just opted not to include an apostrophe — thinking she meant to write, "Bun's in the oven, burgers on the grill," which would imply that there is only one bun in the oven. There's also the (albeit less likely) chance that Culpo was simply referring to literal hamburger buns being toasted in the oven.
Until she gives birth — or comments on the rumors — right now it's nothing but speculation.
