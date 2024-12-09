The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara's hilarious snowman fail for holiday goodies

It appears the '1, 2 Step' hitmaker is celebrating her husband Russell Wilson's Steelers victory with some cozy sweet treats.

February 24, 2024, Los Angeles, California, U.S.: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
February 24, 2024, Los Angeles, California, U.S.: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. / Billy Bennight via Imago Images

Ciara is locked in for the holidays, and she’s keeping warm with some winter goodies. However, one of her cozy treats faced a bit of an awkward fail. 

Today, the “1, 2 Step” hitmaker took to her Instagram Story to show off some hot beverages. One of the drinks appeared to be hot cocoa with a snowman design. Unfortunately, as the mily art on top began to melt, the snowman’s head began to float away from its body.

Ciara's decapitated snowman in her cocoa art / Ciara / Instagram

But on a happier note, the art in another beverage managed to stay intact. In the same video Ciara shared to her story, she shows off a matcha latte with a heart shape in the milk.

Ciara's matcha latte with a heart in the milk / Ciara / Instagram

Ciara’s children — Future Zahir, 10, whom she shares with her ex, rapper Future; Sienna Princess, 7; Win Harrison, 4; and Amora Princess, 1, all three of whom, she shares with husband Russell Wilson — might have the zoomies after indulging in these sugary delights, but perhaps she was making his and hers cups for herself and Wilson.

After all, you’re never too old for a sweet treat — especially as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback led the team to a 27-14 victory against the Cleveland Browns during yesterday’s game.

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

