Ciara's hilarious snowman fail for holiday goodies
Ciara is locked in for the holidays, and she’s keeping warm with some winter goodies. However, one of her cozy treats faced a bit of an awkward fail.
Today, the “1, 2 Step” hitmaker took to her Instagram Story to show off some hot beverages. One of the drinks appeared to be hot cocoa with a snowman design. Unfortunately, as the mily art on top began to melt, the snowman’s head began to float away from its body.
But on a happier note, the art in another beverage managed to stay intact. In the same video Ciara shared to her story, she shows off a matcha latte with a heart shape in the milk.
Ciara’s children — Future Zahir, 10, whom she shares with her ex, rapper Future; Sienna Princess, 7; Win Harrison, 4; and Amora Princess, 1, all three of whom, she shares with husband Russell Wilson — might have the zoomies after indulging in these sugary delights, but perhaps she was making his and hers cups for herself and Wilson.
After all, you’re never too old for a sweet treat — especially as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback led the team to a 27-14 victory against the Cleveland Browns during yesterday’s game.
