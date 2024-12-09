Ciara has stealth bling for hubby Russell Wilson in Steelers win
Ciara and her kids certainly enjoyed another win by “daddy” and the Pittsburgh Steelers. While her fit was equally impressive, there was a stealth tribute to her man on it.
The singer and wife of Russell Wilson has been a fit queen all season like her gold queen bee look that upstaged Wilson’s Steelers debut, and her “lioness” stunner that had the quarterback joking about having baby No. 5.
She’s also celebrated a lot of wins with her four kids recently as dad is now 6-1 as the starter. The 39-year-old mom of four has been seen dancing to GloRilla with son Future, 10, after a big win, and high-fiving in front of the cameras in her furry hat in Sunday’s domination of the Cleveland Browns.
What wasn’t initially revealed on camera was her stealth “3” necklace for Wilson’s jersey number. Here’s a closer look at the full outfit.
She was also seen in the stadium suite waving the Terrible Towel in an adorable moment with her kids.
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
The 10-3 Steelers travel to take on the 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles in a monster matchup next week. For now, Ciara and family will enjoy Sunday’s big win for No. 3 dad.
