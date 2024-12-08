Ciara celebrates Steelers win with son in furry hat perfect for Pittsburgh
Russell Wilson's hot streak as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback continued on Sunday as the team avenged its loss to the Cleveland Browns. Of course, Ciara was there rooting on Russ every step of the way.
Ciara tends to stay out of the spotlight during Steelers games and lets Russ have her shine, but during the Week 14 AFC North clash, cameras made a rare pan to her box to catch her and the couple's son sharing an adorable moment.
The cameras caught Ciara and their son celebrating a big play by Wilson as the Steelers pulled away from the Browns.
Ciara was rocking a black puffer jacket and furry hat, while their son was rocking Russ' No. 3 jersey.
She shared a message of support for the quarterback while sharing the video of their celebration.
Move over, Taylor Swift, there is a new music icon in town.
Wilson finished the game with 158 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions, while the Steelers picked up a 27-14 win to advance to 10-3 on the season and move two games ahead of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.
Up next for Russ and the Steelers is a trip the City of Brotherly Love for a showdown with the cross-state rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.
