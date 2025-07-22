Ciara mourns Malcolm Jamal Warner after his tragic death
Ciara is mourning the devastating loss of actor Malcolm Jamal Warner.
The Cosby Show alum died on Sunday, July 21, in an accidental drowning while in Costa Rica. The actor, whose cause of death was determined as asphyxiation, had been swept out to sea after getting caught in a riptide. He was 54 years old.
Taking to her Instagram Story soon after the news broke on Monday, Ciara reposted a black-and-white memorial photo originally shared by People.
"Rest in Paradise," Ciara wrote. "Truly so sad. 💔."
Though Warner was rescued by bystanders and received resuscitation attempts by the Costa Rican Red Cross, "he was declared lifeless at the scene," the Judicial Investigation Agency told People.
Ciara's tribute to Warner is proof that tragedy can occur during even the most joyous of times.
The "Goodies" singer and her husband, Russell Wilson, frequently share sweet photos and tributes to each other on their respective socials — often including snapshots of their family of six. (Ciara and the Giants quarterback share four children together: Sienna, 8, son Win, 4, and daughter Amora, 19 months; Wilson is also stepdad to Ciara's son Future Jr., 11, whom she shares with ex Future.)
Most recently, the couple happily attended the 2025 ESPY Awards together, where Ciara dazzled on the red carpet and Wilson looked as dapper as ever. And the NFL star wanted the world to know just who he was married to.
"@ciara she's with me," he captioned one photo of the two on the red carpet last week.
