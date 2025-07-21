Russell Wilson's wife Ciara's insane athletic 'high school' pose looks almost fake
Russell Wilson and the rest of the New York Giants should be practicing their balance drills with Ciara. The quarterback’s wife showed off an insane viral pose throwback that almost looks fake it’s so hard to believe.
The 39-year-old recording artist Ciara just upstaged the 36-year-old Wilson on the red carpet of the ESPYs in her sparkly dress. She’s seems to do that a lot like with his first official Giants photo he took after signing with the team in the offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ciara’s caught her husband’s attention lately like her gold “grillz” look that made her completely unrecognizable. She’s certianly caught everyone’s attention with her latest pose.
Following her viral chair pose that she even did in a full Wicked witch costume, Ciara did the famous Nicki Minaj famous “High School Pose” from 2013 while in an all-black fit. She wrote, “Top shelf. She stacked 😉“ on the post.
Here’s the video of her pulling off what just seems to defy gravity.
Wilson and Ciara have been married nine years and just celebrated their anniversary with amazingly sweet tributes to each other. They have son Future, 11, who Ciara had with the rapper Future by Wilson has raised, and then daughter Sienna, 8, son Win, 5, and baby daughter Amora, 1.
Ciara will no doubt be a hit during football season for the Giants. Until then what will she pull off next?
