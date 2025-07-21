The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara's insane athletic 'high school' pose looks almost fake

The recording artist shows off a “top shelf” look while pulling off a viral throwback pose.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre.
Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson and the rest of the New York Giants should be practicing their balance drills with Ciara. The quarterback’s wife showed off an insane viral pose throwback that almost looks fake it’s so hard to believe.

The 39-year-old recording artist Ciara just upstaged the 36-year-old Wilson on the red carpet of the ESPYs in her sparkly dress. She’s seems to do that a lot like with his first official Giants photo he took after signing with the team in the offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ciara and Russell Wilson smile on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala.
Ciara and Russell Wilson arriving at the Met Gala 2025 in New York City. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

RELATED: Russell Wilson's kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad's new brand

Ciara’s caught her husband’s attention lately like her gold “grillz” look that made her completely unrecognizable. She’s certianly caught everyone’s attention with her latest pose.

Following her viral chair pose that she even did in a full Wicked witch costume, Ciara did the famous Nicki Minaj famous “High School Pose” from 2013 while in an all-black fit. She wrote, “Top shelf. She stacked 😉“ on the post.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

Here’s the video of her pulling off what just seems to defy gravity.

Wilson and Ciara have been married nine years and just celebrated their anniversary with amazingly sweet tributes to each other. They have son Future, 11, who Ciara had with the rapper Future by Wilson has raised, and then daughter Sienna, 8, son Win, 5, and baby daughter Amora, 1.

Ciara will no doubt be a hit during football season for the Giants. Until then what will she pull off next?

Ciara with the Knicks City Dancers
Ciara/Instagram

