Russell Wilson shares rare photos with sister, brother in birthday twin message
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is soaking up quality time with his family before training camp starts in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Wilson celebrated his nine-year anniversary his wife, Ciara, last week, sharing a tribute to the R&B singer on Instagram. He wrote in part, "You light up my life in ways words can’t explain. Here’s to the journey we’ve walked…and the one we’re still writing together. I love you, endlessly. ❤️."
They share four children together including Future Zahir, 10, Ciara's son from a previous relationship, Sienna Princess, 8, Win Harrison, 4, Amora Princess, 1.
RELATED: Russell Wilson and Ciara's family wear matching outfits for epic red carpet tribute
On Saturday, the 36-year-old quarterback showed love to his older brother, Harrison Wilson IV, and little sister, Anna Wilson, both of whom have birthdays on July 12. While Anna was born in 1997, Harrison was born on the same day 14 years earlier.
RELATED:Russell Wilson shares rare photos together with his brother in touching message
Wilson wrote, "Happy Birthday to my incredible siblings, & ! 🙏🏾🎉 God really showed off giving me two of the best people I know, on the same day! Watching you both grow into the powerful, loving, purpose-driven humans you are has been one of life’s greatest blessings. So proud to be your brother. Love you forever!!!"
Anna, who played basketball at Stanford, helped lead the team to national championship in 2021. She now works as the Director of Vision at Haddad Brands.
Harrison, who played football and baseball at University of Richmond, is the CEO of Limitless Minds. Harrison shares three daughters with his wife, Courtenay Wilson.
