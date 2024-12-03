Ciara lets claws out in unreal black furry fit with matching private plane
Ciara is know for rocking some crazy fits, but her latest one might be near the top.
The singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has been on fire of late with her different looks like her revealing low-cut “Goodies” fit on Thanksgiving, and her lingerie sheer teddy dress she showed off for Wilson’s 36th birthday.
The 39-year-old also has worn some off-the-wall looks like her insane gold queen bee look that upstaged Wilson’s Steelers debut, and her “lioness” wardrobe that had the QB joking about having baby No. 5.
But her latest Instagram drop looks like a mix between a movie, a music video, Halloween, and a fashion show all rolled into one with this furry, tail-dragging, claws-out, all-black fit that even matched the private plane.
She captioned it simply, “Cozy 🖤,” which doesn’t even begin describe how out there this look really is. Yes, it looks quite cozy, but the tail, the claws … yea. Ciara certainly knows how to get everyone talking about her fits.
She’s also rocking Steelers black to match Wilson’s “Bruce Wayne” fit he wore to the pregame on Sunday in a big win.
While Wilson is definitely hot on the field, Ciara is crushing it off the field with crazy looks like these.
