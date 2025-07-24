Cleveland Browns' epic fail of new helmet feels staged based on video evidence
The Cleveland Browns did the most Cleveland Browns thing ever with their new alternate helmet reveal today. Or they made a big splash.
Most of the headlines from today hit that kind of theme after a photographer fell into Lake Erie for the "Alpha Dawg" helmet reveal promotion for the cursed franchise's alternate uniform.
At first, it seemed like an unintentional misstep from a club full of missteps, but now new angles of the mistake by the lake, part two, feel like it was all staged.
Most of the viral clips from today came from WKYC, a local Cleveland television station, showing the big reveal promotion.
But let's take a closer look at some other angles.
Suspicious angle No. 1 - footage released of the dude falling into Lake Erie
So this photographer, who accidentally fell into Lake Erie, is already uploading the first-hand angle?
Sure today's smartphones are all water resistant, but that's awfully convenient that a perfectly clear version already found its way onto social media within hours of the original epic fail.
Suspicious angle No. 2 - the mascot looks ready to be shocked
Another angle, again, at the ready, has a perfect angle of the photographer falling in. Now look at the Browns mascot's reaction. It feels like Chomps knows it's coming and reacts accordingly, like hey, be ready for the photog to walk right off the barge into Lake Erie.
Suspicious angle No. 3 - a waverunner is there to immediately grab him
From the original WKYC footage, if you watch closely, the photographer that falls into the lake is immediately picked up by a very official looking waverunner.
We are not the first outlet to suggest this, as Deadspin also had a tweet asking if it was staged,
Based on the video angles, it seems like it had to be planned out beforehand. And hey, it worked. There was exponentially more coverage of the new alternate uniforms thanks to a photographer taking a little dip.
