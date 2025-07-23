Browns' Elaborate New Helmet Reveal Goes Awry As Videographer Falls Into Lake Erie
On Wednesday the Cleveland Browns unveiled a new alternate helmet for their players to wear in 2025. The new helmets, slated to be worn with orange-lettered brown uniforms in three games next season, are a darker shade of brown than the Browns usually adopt in their uniforms.
In order to publicly reveal the new helmet the Browns built an elaborate float on Lake Erie that featured a giant inflatable helmet in the style of the new look. But it seems even in this arena the franchise cannot escape the poor luck that has come to define much of the Browns' existence.
As the reveal was made live on local news, a videographer who tagged along to capture the moment fell off the raft and into Lake Erie. Chomps, the Browns' mascot, watched it happen and helpfully tossed him a floatation device. The videographer was quickly scooped up by a nearby jet ski.
Another lowlight for the Browns, who hope the 2025 season will bring improvement over their 3–14 campaign in 2024 that saw Deshaun Watson tear his Achilles twice.