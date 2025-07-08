Browns' Shedeur Sanders posts cryptic midnight training video with QB battle lyrics
If you look on the Cleveland Browns quarterback depth chart on ESPN, Shedeur Sanders is not even listed.
The controversial fifth-round pick has an uphill battle to make the opening day roster, but many NFL fans still want the former Colorado Buffaloes hype machine and NIL mastermind to become the eventual QB1.
RELATED: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has surprising first post since speeding controversy
Opinions vary wildly between those rooting for the Browns depth-chart buried man and NFL evaluators, and that will probably never change. One of the knocks on Sanders is his work ethic, so his latest video on Instagram Reels seems to take direct aim at that knock.
RELATED: Deion Sanders’ massive 5000-acre Texas ranch has one really insane feature
Showing him running in the middle of the night in Dallas, Texas, 12:08 a.m. if you believe the video, the Reels also has his own track titled, "Too Legit." which presumably is an ode to his famous hype-master father and former Colorado coach, Deion Sanders, who was featured in MC Hammer's "2 Legit 2 Quit," which was also the Atlanta Falcons anthem that season when he played for them.
Sanders, like his famous father Coach Prime, is never short on confidence.
It's obvious from the lyrics that he's not backing down in his desire to be the Browns' QB1, singing “too legit to quit, the thought of losing makes me sick... I ain’t breaking strike, I’m trying to win.”
The 23 year old will have to overtake Super Bowl winning veteran Joe Flacco, Super Bowl winning backup Kenny Pickett, and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel to become the starter, not to mention $230 million bust Deshaun Watson awkwardly hanging around.
Sanders might be "too legit," but he has a lot to overcome not 2 quit.
