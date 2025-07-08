The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Browns' Shedeur Sanders posts cryptic midnight training video with QB battle lyrics

The Cleveland Browns hyped QB sent a message with his latest social media post just before training camp.

Matthew Graham

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
If you look on the Cleveland Browns quarterback depth chart on ESPN, Shedeur Sanders is not even listed.

The controversial fifth-round pick has an uphill battle to make the opening day roster, but many NFL fans still want the former Colorado Buffaloes hype machine and NIL mastermind to become the eventual QB1.

Shedeur Sanders
Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Opinions vary wildly between those rooting for the Browns depth-chart buried man and NFL evaluators, and that will probably never change. One of the knocks on Sanders is his work ethic, so his latest video on Instagram Reels seems to take direct aim at that knock.

Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders/Instagram

Showing him running in the middle of the night in Dallas, Texas, 12:08 a.m. if you believe the video, the Reels also has his own track titled, "Too Legit." which presumably is an ode to his famous hype-master father and former Colorado coach, Deion Sanders, who was featured in MC Hammer's "2 Legit 2 Quit," which was also the Atlanta Falcons anthem that season when he played for them.

Sanders, like his famous father Coach Prime, is never short on confidence.

Deion Sanders (right) with son Shedeur
Deion Sanders with his son Shedeur Sanders pose on the red carpet of the 2025 NFL Honors event. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It's obvious from the lyrics that he's not backing down in his desire to be the Browns' QB1, singing “too legit to quit, the thought of losing makes me sick... I ain’t breaking strike, I’m trying to win.”

The 23 year old will have to overtake Super Bowl winning veteran Joe Flacco, Super Bowl winning backup Kenny Pickett, and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel to become the starter, not to mention $230 million bust Deshaun Watson awkwardly hanging around.

Sanders might be "too legit," but he has a lot to overcome not 2 quit.

Shedeur Sanders
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders chats with wide receiver Gage Larvadain after practice. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

