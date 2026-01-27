Jannik Sinner's GF Laila Causes Stir Ditching Australian Open for Modeling Gigs

Jannik Sinner has gotten a bit of controversial luck in his quest to three-peat as the Australian Open champion.

In ridiculously hot conditions, the World No. 2 Italian was already down a set and struggling to even walk in the third set because of cramps, already down a break, against American Eliot Spizzirri, when the heat rule was enacted at Rod Laver Arena, causing a break in action to close the roof.

Laila Hasanovic with her boyfriend, Jannik Sinner, after he won the Nitto ATP Finals 2025. | IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

Sinner, 24, the back-to-back defending champion in tennis' annual first major in Melbourne, righted the ship and went on to win in four sets. Even the four-time Grand Slam winner, also with Wimbledon and US Open titles, admits he got a huge break.

"I struggled physically today [and] got lucky with the heat rule," Sinner said.

That match would have been the perfect time to get comfort from his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic, but she is continents away, enjoying the fabulous life of a model in Europe — first at Paris Fashion Week, and now back home in her native Denmark for Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Laila flexed more great looks today in Denmark

Laila Hasanovic with her full look at the Venice Film Festival. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

It's possible that Hasanovic, 25, will fly to Australia if Sinner makes it to the finals, or maybe she's just too busy with her career, which is totally fair and justified.

Laila Hasanovic working backstage at a modeling job back in Denmark. | Laila Hasanovic/Instagram

Hasanovic works for many A-list brands like Armani, so she's obviously in high demand, and the calendar stops for nobody, not even a famous tennis WAG.

Laila Hasanovic flashes the fur during Copenhagen Fashion Week. | Laila Hasanovic/Instagram

Unlike her peers like Morgan Riddle, and now Alexander Zverev's new girlfriend Caroline Daur, who use the tennis majors as branded content tentpoles, Hasanovic is choosing her modeling career first over the influencer side of the house.

If she were to ditch Copenhagen Fashion Week for the Australian Open Finals, Laila would be cutting it extremely close, since both conclude on the same day, Jan. 30.

Next up is Trinity Rodman's boyfriend, Ben Shelton, with a semifinals spot on the line.

