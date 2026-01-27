Jannik Sinner's GF Laila Causes Stir Ditching Australian Open for Modeling Gigs
Jannik Sinner has gotten a bit of controversial luck in his quest to three-peat as the Australian Open champion.
In ridiculously hot conditions, the World No. 2 Italian was already down a set and struggling to even walk in the third set because of cramps, already down a break, against American Eliot Spizzirri, when the heat rule was enacted at Rod Laver Arena, causing a break in action to close the roof.
RELATED: Alexander Zverev's New GF Caroline Turns Heads in Workout Selfie at Australian Open
Sinner, 24, the back-to-back defending champion in tennis' annual first major in Melbourne, righted the ship and went on to win in four sets. Even the four-time Grand Slam winner, also with Wimbledon and US Open titles, admits he got a huge break.
RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle Turns Heads in Sheer Black Stunner at Australian Open
"I struggled physically today [and] got lucky with the heat rule," Sinner said.
That match would have been the perfect time to get comfort from his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic, but she is continents away, enjoying the fabulous life of a model in Europe — first at Paris Fashion Week, and now back home in her native Denmark for Copenhagen Fashion Week.
Laila flexed more great looks today in Denmark
It's possible that Hasanovic, 25, will fly to Australia if Sinner makes it to the finals, or maybe she's just too busy with her career, which is totally fair and justified.
RELATED: Lorenzo Musetti's GF Veronica in Spotlight for Novak Djokovic Australian Open Match
Hasanovic works for many A-list brands like Armani, so she's obviously in high demand, and the calendar stops for nobody, not even a famous tennis WAG.
RELATED: Jannik Sinner's gf Laila turns heads with mom on swanky trip before Australian Open
Unlike her peers like Morgan Riddle, and now Alexander Zverev's new girlfriend Caroline Daur, who use the tennis majors as branded content tentpoles, Hasanovic is choosing her modeling career first over the influencer side of the house.
If she were to ditch Copenhagen Fashion Week for the Australian Open Finals, Laila would be cutting it extremely close, since both conclude on the same day, Jan. 30.
Next up is Trinity Rodman's boyfriend, Ben Shelton, with a semifinals spot on the line.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.